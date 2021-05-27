Gypsum Democrat saw Boebert coming in 2014

Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing series highlighting voters throughout Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. Through the month of May, The Aspen Times, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent, Steamboat Pilot & Today, Craig Press and Vail Daily will be running stories highlighting Democrat and Republican voters in our communities.

Eagle County resident Charlie Vogel acknowledges the media introduced Rep. Lauren Boebert to the world and helped her develop a following.

He may have even had a slight hand in it.

A blogger for the aggregate site Little Green Footballs , Vogel first took notice of Boebert in 2014, when an Associated Press story about her received worldwide attention. Boebert’s restaurant had just opened in Rifle, where the staff was allowed and encouraged to carry guns.

The Associated Press, which contracts with hundreds of smaller publications across the country, saw national appeal in a story about the restaurant and Boebert, and a star was born.

A memorable quote from the article from Boebert — “We called it Shooters and started throwing guns and Jesus all over the place” — has always stuck with Vogel, who lives on the edge of Boebert’s district in Gypsum but commutes deeper into Boebert’s district to work as a ski patroller for Sunlight Mountain Resort in Glenwood Springs.

Vogel’s blog post , which was inspired by the Associated Press story, ran on June 29, 2014. It received more than 1,500 reads.

A year later, Vogel watched as Donald Trump used the media to help his rise, so by the time 2020 arrived, Vogel was not at all surprised to see Boebert use those same tactics. After all, he had been watching Boebert roll her media attention into Twitter followers since 2014.

What did surprise Vogel, however, was when Boebert defeated Scott Tipton in the Republican primary election for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District.

“I was just floored,” Vogel said. “Scott Tipton is your most milquetoast Republican: He voted with Trump 90 percent of the time; he was in office for 10 years, a conservative Republican who didn’t make a lot of waves.”

But in taking a better look at his district, perhaps that was Tipton’s flaw, Vogel said. Boebert did a better job of appealing to people’s emotions.

“I guess what the voters wanted was another Trump-like candidate, and they got it,” he said.

Charlie Vogel lives in Gypsum and works in Glenwood Springs. He said he’s glad the 2020 presidential elections went the way they did, with voters rejecting President Trump’s style of governance.



Vogel became a registered Democrat following the 2016 election. In watching Beobert’s rise, Vogel said her tactics in using national issues, cultural grievances and emotional appeals to become an elected representative in his district left a bad taste in his mouth about the candidate in a way that Tipton never had.

But Vogel has also made attempts understand why some of his friends and neighbors voted for Boebert.

“I think it’s part of the zeitgeist that’s been going on since 2015, where conservative Republicans and right-leaning people are sick and tired of business as usual with government, and Lauren Boebert kind of fit into that, with Donald Trump, where they want to send some someone who has never been in government, someone who is truly and outsider, shoots from the hip and speaks their mind,” Vogel said. “And then you have more hard-core right wing people who just want to own the libs; they like the style of using Twitter accounts to piss liberals off. They love that.”

The problem, Vogel says, is voters shouldn’t be getting a social media dopamine hit from a Congressional representative.

“That’s no way to govern,” he said.

He also thinks that while Boebert will attempt to put forth some legislation, which will continue to press those buttons, actual representation from her won’t be there when it’s needed.

“Down in Durango, (Rep. Boebert’s staff) rented some office space. There’s nobody there ever, people try and call, and it’s a message machine, and when there is someone there, they immediately ask what political affiliation you are,” Vogel said. “She did (a town hall meeting) a couple of months ago, and a couple of her nonsupporters got through to her, and she didn’t answer their questions directly and basically brushed them off as people that she could ignore, and then the next town hall that she did, a (phone-in) town hall, was 45 minutes long; she took three phone calls, and all three phone calls were … people saying how great she was.”

Vogel says he thinks Colorado State Sen. Kerry Donovan could make a good opponent to take on Boebert.

“She’s got the credentials,” Vogel said of Donovan. “She’s got roots that go way back.”

Vogel said Donovan could also appeal to the center of the political spectrum on the Western Slope.

“I think those moderate Republicans, we’ll call them the business community, and oil and gas and all of that on the Western Slope of Colorado, I think they are saying, ‘We’ll give (Boebert) a chance,’ just like Republicans did in 2016 when they were forced to pull the lever for Donald Trump; they’re thinking maybe she’ll grow into the job,” Vogel said. “But Trump didn’t grow into the job … and it didn’t work for long. I’m hopeful that with this style of governance, if you want to call it that, more people will start to see through it.”