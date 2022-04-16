Gypsum fire crew hikes to small blaze

A small fire Saturday sparked just west of Gypsum. A crew from the Gypsum Fire Protection District had to hike into the fire on the south side of the Eagle River.

Scott N. Miller/smiller@vaildaily.com

Neighborhoods on the west side of Gypsum Saturday afternoon were notified to prepare to evacuate due to a wildfire burning west of town.

The fire, on the south side of the Eagle River, required a crew from the Gypsum Fire Protection District to hike into the scene, about halfway between the Bureau of Land Management campground just west of town and the River Dance RV park. A crew from the Greater Eagle Fire Protection District was on standby on the north side of the river, and air support was also on standby.

While the fire was less than 1 acre in size as of about 3 p.m., flames could be seen from U.S. Highway 6. That highway was closed between Gypsum and Dotsero at about 4 p.m. For highway information, go to cotrip.org .

The pre-evacuation notice came at about 4:20 p.m.

To sign up for emergency alerts, go to ecemergency.org .