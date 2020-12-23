Gypsum site to offer COVID tests starting on Monday

Vail Health will offer drive-through COVID-19 testing in Gypsum starting Dec. 28.

Vail Health on Monday will open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Gypsum. Located at 410 McGregor Drive, patients will be able to receive testing without seeing a provider.

The drive-through testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. by appointment only. It will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

To book an appointment, go to VailHealth.org/COVIDScheduling. Patients with appointments will stay in their vehicles and pull up to the west side of the building at the time of their scheduled appointment.

COVID-19 test results will be available through the Colorado Mountain Medical Patient Portal within 24 to 72 hours of receiving the test for those over 18 years old. If a person younger than 18 is tested, that patient’s guardian(s) can expect a phone call. Complete instructions on how to enroll and access the patient portal will be provided at the time of testing.

Vail Health and its partner Colorado Mountain Medical are offering COVID-19 testing at six locations throughout the Eagle River Valley.

For more information regarding COVID-19 testing in Eagle County, or instructions on accessing the patient portal, go to https://www.vailhealth.org/covid-19/testing.

Anyone who is tested must isolate until results are received. Do not go back to school or work. Refer to Eagle County Public Health guidance for isolation and quarantine information.

For those who have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or is under quarantine at the instruction of Eagle County Public Health, a negative COVID-19 test does not eliminate the need for quarantine. Please refer to Eagle County’s Public Health guidance on retesting, available on the Eagle County Government COVID-19 Website.

For more information, go to http://www.vailhealth.org.