Gypsum welcomes Adventure Sports Performance

Business name: Adventure Sports Performance

Location: 620 Red Table Drive Unit G Gypsum

Date opened: Dec. 18

Owner: Charles Fradella owner, Michael Graff manager.

Michael Graff, right, is the manager of Adventure Sports Performance in Gypsum. He’s pictured here with wife Aubrey, left, and from, Leroy and Ellie.

Courtesy photo

Contact information: Go to http://www.adventuresp.com , email dr.graff@adventuresp.com or call 509-942-4903.

What goods or services do you provide? Chiropractic care, personal training, small group training and functional fitness classes.

What’s new or exciting at your place? We are a full-service chiropractic clinic with a built-in private training facility.

What strategy do you use to differentiate your business from your competition? We are determined to help make athletes the very best they can be. We are not only able to offer fully licensed chiropractic treatment but are movement specialists. We provide movement analysis, personalized coaching, training and programming while simultaneously providing chiropractic care to enhance performance, prevent injury and to optimize recovery.

What philosophy do you follow in dealing with your customers? What can your customers expect from you? Every client is an athlete. Whether you’re a backcountry hunter, skier, mountain biker, stay-at-home mom or desk jockey, you need to be at your very best. We will give you our best to help you achieve the best possible version of yourself.

Tell us a little about your background, education and experience: Dr. Mike has been involved in athletics his whole life, including a year playing semi-professional soccer. He began taking his fitness and bodybuilding seriously almost 10 years ago and since has continued to challenge himself to develop into the best version of himself in all aspects of life.

Scholastically, Dr. Mike graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise and Wellness, then went on to post-graduate studies and completed his Doctorate of Chiropractic as well as a masters degree in Sports Medicine and Performance. He began working as a chiropractor in Portland, Oregon, where he was clinic director.

Dr. Mike is married to his angel wife Aubrey and they have the two cutest kids in the Eagle Valley, Leroy, 3, and Ellie, 18 months. They are all excited to have moved to Gypsum and plan on making this their long-term home.

What is the most humorous thing that has happened at your business since you opened? The first morning the fitness facility was functional, Dr. Mike and a small group of close friends decided to hold an “inaugural” workout. They were all so excited to have a place to train their emotion soon outweighed their common sense and they planned an intense workout, forgetting that many of them had not seriously trained for months.

Within the first 20 minutes, all of them were completely gassed, light-headed and feeling sick. After forcing themselves to complete the workout all were laid out prostrate on the floor gasping for breath and determined to be nicer to the future clientele then they were to themselves.