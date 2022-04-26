Gypsum woman named top graduate at Western Colorado University

Meaghan Forbes, from Gypsum, was one of eight graduating seniors selected for the Alumni Award of Excellence.

Courtesy Photo

Meaghan Forbes, from Gypsum, has been named one of Western Colorado University’s extraordinary graduates of 2022.

Forbes was one of eight graduating seniors selected for the Alumni Award of Excellence. The award was established by former University President Harry Peterson in 1997 to recognize the numerous talents and accomplishments of the graduating class. Students are nominated by faculty and staff and then the advisory council evaluates the merits of each submission.

“All of the nominees are dedicated to being the best versions of themselves,” said Craig Beebe, director of Alumni Relations. “They have outstanding academic records. They are diligent, creative and deserving of this honor. And they’ve given their bright selves to campus and the Western community.”

Beebe said the decision-making process was tough for the advisory council as the drive and initiative of the nominees was clearly demonstrated by the faculty and staff that recommended them.

Forbes was nominated for her academic excellence in English. Faculty noted she is not only an outstanding scholar who demonstrates creativity in the classroom, she is also an exceptional campus and community member.

A member of Omicron Delta Kappa, Forbes has planned monthly pop-up food pantries, volunteered as a site leader for Western’s Day of Service, co-managed regular meetings, and been a contact for the nonprofit sector. She was vice president of the Honors Program Student Advisory Board where she planned monthly community events and managed the budget. She is secretary for Word Horde, Western’s creative writing club and a member of the national English honor society, Sigma Delta Kappa.

On the editorial board of Pathfinder Magazine, she also reads, vets and edits creative writing. Forbes also runs 50-mile races for Western’s Mountain Sports Team.

“Meaghan took six classes from me, so I know her well,” said Christy Jespersen, professor of English at Western. “She voraciously devours course content, draws connections among all of her classes, and enthusiastically learns from new ideas. Everything that she turns in is of excellent quality and more than that, she takes criticism well, seizing every opportunity to improve.”