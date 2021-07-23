Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley to break ground on 100th home

On Thursday, July 29, Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley will celebrate with eight new Habitat families as they break ground on the organization’s 100th home in the Stratton Flats neighborhood in Gypsum. This journey of home ownership is a dream come true for families.

“Three years ago we launched a robust strategic plan to increase our home building capacity and break ground on our organization’s hundredth home in 2021,” said John Welaj, executive director Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley in a statement. “Thanks to our partners, volunteers and supporters, we’ve achieved this important milestone. Our goal is to continue moving forward, increasing access to decent affordable home ownership opportunities for Eagle County families.”

The groundbreaking will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Nighthawk Circle in Stratton Flats in Gypsum.

As part of habitat’s home ownership program, each family receives financial and first-time home buyer education. In today’s challenging housing market, an affordable and stable home can feel more like an unattainable dream than a realistic goal. Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise program has been a steadfast supporter of the local Habitat chapter to help grow capacity to serve the community for years to come.

“Vail Resorts is proud to support our mountain communities,” said Gary Shimanowitz, a Habitat for Humanity Vail Valley board member and vice president of operations at Beaver Creek. “We believe in Habitat’s vision and are pleased to help increase home ownership opportunities in Eagle County.”

July 29 is a day to celebrate the 100 families served to date through Habitat’s home ownership program and the community which made this possible — and community members are invited to join in the festivities. Ice cream wil be provided by Sundae and Habitat families will meet their new neighbors as they start on their journey to homeownership.

Adults in the families who are selected to become Habitat homeowners commit to volunteering a minimum of 250 hours. Along the way, they learn about the construction process, tenacity in completing their goals and meeting new neighbors and friends.

Habitat for Humanity is the only organization in Eagle County that has built permanently affordable homes every year for the past 26 years. Since the founding in 1995, Habitat for Humanity has provided housing stability for more than 350 children.

The application process is open from July 1 through September 30, 2021, for the next round of housing. To learn about becoming a Habitat homeowner call the Habitat office at 970-748-6718 or visit HabitatVailValley.org/own-a-home .