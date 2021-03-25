Heard of The Big LePLOWski? Locals can now vote on finalists for Avon snowplow names

Avon residents and locals are being asked to vote on names for four of the town’s snowplows.

Special to the Daily

Avon residents and valley locals can now vote on the final names for four of Avon’s snowplows. The town of Avon launched its Name an Avon Snowplow contest earlier this month, inviting locals to submit names for the town’s snowplows.

From March 2 to March 19, the town received nearly 100 suggestions of names through its new Engage Avon website . While the town originally planned to name three of its newest plows, due to the positive response received, the town has decided to name all five of the town’s plows.

The Town Council unanimously decided to name one of the five plows Mikey T., after Michael Trujillo, a 30-plus-year Avon Public Works employee who passed away earlier this year. The town of Avon recently honored Trujillo with the proclamation of Michael Trujillo Day in Avon on Sept. 8, 2020.

According to the official proclamation of this day, “Mike’s extensive knowledge of Public Works practices allowed him to maintain the Town’s roads, snow removal and train other employees on all aspects of Public Works, Heavy Equipment large and small.”

For the four remaining plows, the Avon Town Council narrowed the list of names down to 12 finalists. Special consideration was given to names with local flair.

The final 12 names residents can choose from are: Champagne Plowder, Heart of the Valley Sally, Plowabunga Dude!, Plowder Day, Plowder Patrol, Plowy McPOWFace, Rocky Plowboa, Slush Puppy, Snow Bully, Sprinkles, Street Farmer and The Big LePLOWski.

Residents can vote now until March 31 on Engage Avon . The top four names will be announced Friday, April 2. And come fall, the town’s snowplows will be sporting their new names.

“Engage away, vote away,” said Mayor Sarah Smith-Hayes at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.