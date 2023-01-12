High Five Access Media hosting video production workshops

High Five Access Media offers free workshops to learn the basics of cameras and computer video editing so you can make video for local cable television and the Internet.

WORKSHOP DATES Virtual Orientation Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Mobile Video - Tuesday, Jan. 24, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

- Tuesday, Jan. 24, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Camera Basics - Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Editing Basics - Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, Feb. 21, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Advanced Camera - Tuesday, March 21, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

High Five Access Media, the Vail Valley’s nonprofit community access media center , is offering free video production workshops this winter for anyone who lives or works in Eagle County.

Workshops are designed to give beginners the tools and training they need to create their own videos. Community Producers have checked out our equipment for free to create serialized interview shows , feature-length travel documentaries and more .

Newcomers start by becoming a member and attending a virtual member orientation session. Membership is free to residents of Vail and Avon, $25 for other Eagle County residents, $40 for a family of four and $50 for local nonprofits. During orientation, members will get to know High Five’s mission, staff, offerings, standards and goals for students.

From there, Community Producers can sign up for skills-based workshops including Mobile Video, Camera Basics and Editing Basics. Learn how to compose and expose images, navigate video cameras and tripods, record stunning audio and put it all together with crisp editing. At every step of the way, experienced instructors are available to empower students with storytelling skills, provide constructive feedback and facilitate practical learning opportunities.

Participants can take their learning even further by attending the Advanced Camera Workshop, $40, which dives deeper into how to use settings on DSLR cameras to create artistic effects that further storytelling goals.

Registration and membership is required. Membership is limited to Eagle County residents or employees.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere, online. HFAM provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and online. To learn more, visit HighFiveMedia.org .