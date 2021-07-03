High Five Access Media reopens to public

High Five Access Media offers free workshops to learn the basics of cameras and computer video editing so you can make video for local cable television and the internet.

Daily file photo

High Five Access Media is reopening its doors in July with orientation, free workshops and open studio and lab hours.

Summer offerings begin with Camera Basics on July 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. You’ll learn the fundamentals of shooting video, get familiar with basic operations of our cameras, learn about tools to improve audio and how to create a stable image. Participants also get hands-on practice shooting footage that they’ll use to piece together a short video in the follow-up workshop.

In Video Editing Basics, on July 14 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., students will learn to navigate Final Cut X, piece together video effectively to tell their story, and learn how to export your projects for use on social media and broadcast.

A short orientation is required before attending the camera and editing workshops. In orientation, we will go over who we are, what we do and how to get involved with High Five Access Media. Membership is required following orientation and limited to Eagle County residents or employees.

These courses are free to Vail and Avon residents, $25 for other Eagle County residents, $40 for a family of three and $50 for local nonprofits. Orientation will be offered virtually on July 8 at 2 p.m. and again at 5:30 p.m.

To register for orientation and workshops, please email register@highfivemedia.org with your name, and the orientation and workshop dates you’d like to attend. Space is limited, but additional workshops will be offered as the initial events fill..

Both Camera Basics and Video Editing Basics are offered monthly. Participants who complete the workshops become certified community producers who have free access to High Five Access Media’s video production equipment and may also show finished projects on local cable television and the internet.

For the safety of the community and staff, masks are required to attend in-person workshops.

Open lab hours

The possibilities for open lab hours are limitless. You will be able to meet with staff to develop a project, refresh your skills, or plug away in the editing bay to make your masterpiece. Lab hours will be offered every Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., or by appointment throughout the week.

To make an appointment for lab use, please email reserve@highfivemedia.org with your name, date, time, and equipment you’d like to use.

High Five Access Media is a nonprofit, noncommercial, grassroots community access media center that is available on Comcast Channel 5 and anywhere, online. High Five provides coverage of local government meetings, and offers free media education workshops each month to valley residents and nonprofits so they can learn about video production, check out video equipment for free, and express their ideas and advocate for a cause on cable television and the web.

To learn more about the opportunities to get involved, visit HighFiveMedia.org .