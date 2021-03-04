High schools send quarantine notices

Battle Mountain High School and Eagle Valley High School are the latest schools to see positive COVID-19 cases in their student communities, Eagle County Schools said Wednesday.

One student testing positive at Battle Mountain High School has resulted in three students in quarantine until Friday.

Four students at Eagle Valley High School tested positive and were linked to an out-of-school exposure at a club volleyball tournament. Contact tracing related to the four cases resulted in quarantine orders for 25 other students at the school. Eight students will quarantine until Saturday, two until Monday, and 15 until Tuesday, the district said.