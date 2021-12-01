Holiday Market returns to Alpine Arts Center

Handmade platters, aspen vases, ornaments and more will be available at this year's Holiday Market.

Courtesy photo

Alpine Arts Center is hosting its 12th annual Artists’ Holiday Market this weekend, with over 35 participating artists displaying and selling handmade holiday gifts. The Holiday Market will take place Friday through Tuesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Alpine Arts Center in The Riverwalk area of Edwards. The public is invited to browse and shop for gifts and enjoy hot cider and cookies throughout the market.

“We are extending the market over a five day period for social distancing to give everyone a chance to shop safely,” said Lauren Merrill, owner of Alpine Arts Center. “It’s a great way to find that unique gift you will feel great about giving, especially knowing you are supporting the arts in our community at the same time.”

Merrill says that in addition to items made by local artists, Alpine Arts Center will also have a table of work that she and other arts center staff have made specifically for their annual market. The market will include handmade pottery, paintings, jewelry, knit and trucker hats, home accessories, greeting cards, soaps, photography, hand-painted ornaments, screen printed items, antlers, children’s books and more. Every item is made by a Colorado artist.

Participating artist Jennie Windscheffel is one of their returning artists from 2020.

“My family enjoys gardening, raising Nigerian Dwarf goats, and playing with our chickens,” Windscheffel said. “I started making feather earrings and goats milk soap in 2016 after I had been home for a year with my second daughter. I’m so excited to be a part of this show for another year.”

Another local artist is Margaret Thomas of Verite Designs. “I have an exciting line of 8×8 easy hang abstract prints and oodles of ornaments ready for the show. I hope my art provides harmony, balance, and holiday joy for you,” Thomas said.

Other participating artists include Nicole Magistro, Alice Feagan, Sam Mizwicki, Jessica Bevan, Lisa Hamilton, Kevin and Ginny Davis, Emily Kent, Carson Arnold, Debbie Feeney, Rachel Brockey, Bobby Cornwell, Jennie Windscheffel, Lauren Merrill, Taylor Campbell, Jake Jones, Agostina Zampieri, Armando Araiza, Deanna Simonsen, Kathleen Steventon, Katy VanNostrand, Michelle Stecher, Mary Palumbo, Randa Richter, Patti Thornton, Tiffany Lee, Kathy Cummings, Henrietta Jones, Margaret Thomas, Barbara Churchley, Jenn Pirog, Raymond Bleesz, Ella Dose, Jodi Nagle and Annie Hutchinson.

Alpine Arts Center will also have an under $10 section with items perfect for stocking stuffers and smaller gifts, plus arts center gift certificates, art supplies and paint pottery to-go gift baskets available. In addition to this weekend’s market, select items will remain on display and for sale throughout the month of December for last-minute holiday shopping. Alpine Arts Center is also open for daily drop-ins for those interested in making their own holiday gifts this year.

For more information on the Artists’ Holiday Market and other Alpine Arts Center programs, please visit AlpineArtsCenter.org or call 970.926.2732.