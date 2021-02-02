Home explosion reported in Eagle

Emergency crews were called to this residence on Capitol Street in Eagle Tuesday afternoon on a report of a home explosion.

Special to the Daily

Emergency crews from the Greater Eagle Fire Department and the Gypsum Fire Departments are on the scene of a home explosion in Eagle.

The home is located in the 500 block of Capitol Street, across from the Eagle County Building. Traffic is closed on Capitol between Fifth and Sixth streets.

According to witnesses on the scene, the front picture window at the home was blown out by the explosion. A social media post from Eagle Fire advises people to avoid the area but said there is no immediate hazard.

This story will be updated.