House committee passes overhauled health insurance bill

The House Health and Insurance Committee passed an overhauled bill aimed at reducing health insurance costs on Tuesday, a day after its three sponsors announced sweeping amendments intended to end major health care industry partners’ opposition to the bill.

“Relief is on the way for Coloradans who are paying way too much for their health care,” Rep. Dylan Roberts, of Avon, said in a news release announcing the committee vote on House Bill 1232.

“The agreement we reached with some of the largest parts of the health care industry does exactly what Coloradans need and what we set out to do — create a new health insurance option for consumers and save them money. We brought everyone to the table to put Coloradans first and deliver results. Small businesses and people across our state have told legislators time and time again that they need an affordable health care option, and soon they will have it,” Roberts said.

The committee passed the bill with an 8-5 vote, referring it to the House Appropriations Committee.

The overhauled bill would require insurance carriers operating in the state to offer a new standardized benefit plan and lower premiums by 18% over three years. The standardized plan would be available in the individual and small group markets on Colorado’s health insurance exchanges — which serve about 15% of the total health insurance market in the state.

A previous version of the bill, introduced in March, also called for a standardized plan and encouraged insurers to cut premiums by 20% over two years. If they failed to do so, the bill authorized the state to create a nonprofit, quasi-governmental authority that would have offered the standardized plan as a competing public option in the individual and small group markets.

