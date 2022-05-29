House District 26 Republican candidates to debate Wednesday in Eagle

The two House District 26 candidates on the Republican primary ballot, Glenn Lowe and Savannah Wolfson, will square off in a debate Wednesday hosted by the Eagle County Republicans at the Eagle County Building in Eagle.

Lowe and Wright will have a chance to answer questions and state their positions just a week before the primary ballots drop.

Gregg Rippy, the chair of the Garield County Republicans and a former state representative, will moderate the only debate in Eagle County before the primary election on June 28, 2022.

Both Lowe, an Eagle County resident, and Wright, of Routt County, advanced to the primary ballot through a vote April 8 in Colorado Springs where delegates to the convention listened to their presentations. Both met the 30% threshold for inclusion on the primary ballot.

Under legislation created by a previous statewide vote, voters registered as Republican or Democrat will receive primary ballots for their respective parties while unaffiliated voters will receive two ballots, one for each party, and will need to choose which one to submit. The winner of he primary race will face the Democrat in the November election.

All members of the community are invited to attend the debate the Eagle County Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle on Wednesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. For any questions, call Kaye Ferry, chair of the Eagle County Republicans, at 970-376-5100.