How the West was fun: Eagle County Fair & Rodeo returns for 81st celebration this week

Nate McFadden, of Elsmere, Neb., competes in the Bareback competition during the 77th edition of the Eagle County Fair and Rodeo in Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Both broncs and records will be busted this week as locals celebrate the return of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo to the fairgrounds in Eagle.

“The excitement out there is huge this year, more than I have ever seen,” said Fair Manager Tanya Dahlseid, “and we are very excited to be back.”

The 2021 event marks the fair’s 81st anniversary. That milestone was supposed to happen in 2020, but COVID-19 resulted in a one-year hiatus. Absence has increased fondness for the fair, as evidenced by the record number of 4-H participants and rodeo sponsors.

Additionally, Wednesday night’s Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association action launches a four-day schedule with the largest pool of competitors ever registered.

“We already have 86 bronc riders and 86 barrel racers registered,” Dahlseid said. “We also have a number of world champions scheduled to compete.”

Caiden Hobbs of Loma, Colorado, gives her goats some loving before the start of the 2017 Eagle County Fair and Rodeo. The return of the county fair this summer after a year hiatus due to COVID-19 has led to a record number of entries among 4-H participants.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Old traditions, new additions

The fair and rodeo is seeped in tradition, but each year there are a few new features for the event. Colorado-based Cervi Rodeo will be the stock contractor for this year’s rodeo and trick rider Madison MacDonald will be the rodeo’s specialty act.

KZYR is sponsoring a cornhole tournament Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The event carnival will be larger than in years past, with 16 rides that will span both the Fishing is Fun parking lot and the open area next to the Eagle River Center.

“We also have multiple vendors — 15 merchandise and 10 food vendors— signed up and that area is free to the public to check out,” Dahlseid said.

The 4-H Freedom Riders kick off the 2019 edition of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo. The event returns this week after taking a summer off.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Singer Buck Ford is back for 2021 after entertaining rodeo go’ers two years ago. “He did an outstanding job a couple of years ago so are ware happy to have him back,” Dahlseid said. The free concerts follow rodeo action on Friday and Saturday nights.

Dahlseid hopes that one part of previous rodeo events doesn’t repeat itself in 2021. Tickets to the event — especially on Friday and Saturday — sold out online and disappointed, would-be spectators had to be turned away at the on-site ticket both.

“I hate to turn people away,” she said “We have already doubled our presale levels so people should buy their tickets now.”

Kyle Charley of Arizona prepares for his competition of bareback riding at the 2019 Eagle County Fair & Rodeo in Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Tickets can be purchased at eaglecounty.us/fairandrodeo/ticketinformation .

Dahlseid added that it’s not too late to sign up to help out at the fair and rodeo. “It’s a fun family event and we are always looking for volunteers,” she said. “I appreciate all the team effort it takes to put this on because we couldn’t do it without everyone’s help.”

It’s payday

For the hard-working 4-H youth who have invested months into raising livestock and completing club projects, the Eagle County Fair is both judgment time and payday. Throughout the week their cows, sheep, goats, pigs, rabbits and poultry are on display at the Eagle River Center and the 4-H kids will lead visitors around the pens.

The Junior Livestock Sale is a highlight of the fair schedule and this year the event has been bumped up to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Buyer registration will begin at 10 a.m. After the auctioneer has pounded the gavel for the final sale, buyers are invited to a special luncheon.

Peyton Estes, 8, of Eagle, tends to her pigs Rocky (not pictured) and Harley before the start of the 2019 Eagle County Fair and Rodeo.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

It’s simple to purchase an animal at the sale — just raise your hand to bid. For anyone who wants to support 4-H youth and a nonprofit, a purchased animal can be donated back and resold to benefit the cause.

To learn more about the auction and the Eagle County 4-H program, visit ec4h.org .

Schedule of events

There is something for all ages at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo. Here’s the event’s complete schedule:

Wednesday, July 21 — Lil’ Buckaroo Night

Children 12 and under get rodeo tickets for $1

6 a.m. — Eagle River Center opens

9 a.m. — 4-H animal weigh-in

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. — 4-H livestock exhibits open to the public

2 p.m. — 4-H lamb show

3 p.m. — Carnival and vendor booths open

4 to 9 p.m.— Kid’s crafts at the festival grounds

4 to 8 p.m. — 4-H livestock exhibits open to the public

4 to 6 p.m. — KZYR Cornhole Tournament, east end of main stage

7 p.m. — PRCA Rodeo

Thursday, July 22 — Western Heritage Night

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Eagle River Center open

9 a.m. — 4-H swine Show

2 p.m. — 4-H goat Show

3 p.m. — Carnival and vendor booths open

4 to 6 p.m. — KZYR Cornhole Tournament, east end of main stage

4 to 9 p.m.— Kid’s crafts at the festival grounds

7 p.m. — PRCA Rodeo

Friday, July 23 — Pink Night

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Eagle River Center open

9 a.m. — 4-H beef Show

3 p.m. — Carnival and vendor booths open

3 p.m. — 4-H Round Robin Showmanship Contest

4 to 9 p.m.— Kid’s crafts at the festival grounds

4 to 6 p.m. — KZYR Cornhole Tournament, east end of main stage

7 p.m. — PRCA Rodeo

9 to 11 p.m.— Buck Ford free concert at east end main stage

Saturday, July 24 — Patriotic Night

6 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Eagle River Center open

10 a.m. — Junior Livestock Auction buyer registration

11 a.m. — Junior Livestock Auction

Noon — Carnival and vendor booths open

1 p.m. — Junior Livestock Barbecue

3 to 8 p.m. — Load out extra animals and equipment

7 p.m. — PRCA Rodeo

9 to 11 p.m.— Buck Ford free concert at east end main stage