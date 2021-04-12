I-70 closed eastbound in Dotsero as crash sends motorist to hospital in critical condition

I-70 eastbound in Dotsero on Monday.

Colorado State Patrol photo.

A motorist is in critical condition at Valley View hospital in Glenwood Springs after being involved in a multiple vehicle collision in Dotsero.

The accident occurred at mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes of I-70 just after 5 p.m. on Monday. The highway remains closed eastbound as of 8 p.m.

The crash involved a total of four vehicles, said Trooper Jacob Best with the Colorado State Patrol, and the cause and contributing factors are still under investigation.

I-70 EB: Road closed at Exit 109 – US 6; Canyon Creek. UPDATE: Road closure moved to mile 109 due to crash at mile 131 https://t.co/qAykyUDxGY — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 13, 2021

“There are serious injuries involved in this crash, and we anticipate the road to be closed for a while for investigation,” the Colorado State Patrol advised in a 7 p.m. tweet.

Westbound traffic through Glenwood Canyon is down to one lane near mile marker 131, where the crash occurred.

Eastbound through traffic also is reportedly being held at the Canyon Creek exit west of Glenwood Springs, and motorists traveling from points west are being advised to wait, the State Patrol said.

CSP further advises that Cottonwood Pass and Independence Pass both remain closed for the season and are not alternative routes.

Road closure updates can be found at cotrip.org .

— John Stroud contributed reporting from Glenwood Springs

—This story will be updated