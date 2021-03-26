I-70 EB reopens following 5 hour closure

Traffic backs up in Vail on Friday at I-70 eastbound was closed due to a crash on the interstate east of Vail.

John LaConte photo

VAIL — I-70 EB reopened at approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday after a crash closed the interstate for nearly 5 hours.

Commercial vehicles were asked to exit the interstate at mile marker 133 in Dotsero and stage in the Dotsero parking area. Commercial vehicles headed west on Vail Pass were required to use chains or alternative traction devices between mile markers 195 and 190.

I-70 EB: Road open at Exit 180 – East Vail. https://t.co/0LHz6YQe4B — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 27, 2021

I-70 EB: Safety closure at Exit 180 – East Vail. Due to crash. No estimated time to open. https://t.co/0LHz6YQe4B — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) March 26, 2021

Both the Vail and Lionshead Welcome Centers were closed as of 5 p.m. and motorists were directed to stay in their vehicles as first responders tended to the crash.

Heavy snowfall was hitting the area as of 5 p.m. on Friday, making the evening commute difficult for motorists.

A hazardous weather outlook issued by the National Weather Service on Friday morning said to expect snow in the Gore and Sawatch ranges.

Meteorologist Kris Sanders with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said he’s expecting the snow to subside on Friday night at some point.

“We’ve seen scattered showers pop up in the across the area, and it looks like in the higher elevations where it’s a little bit cooler, we’re seeing heavier rates,” Sanders said. “Obviously with Vail Pass being one of the highest elevation roadways in the area, they’re seeing the impacts.”

“Shortly after midnight, or around that time frame, we should be looking at no more showers,” he added.