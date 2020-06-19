I-70 project on Vail Pass will get $60.7 million federal grant

The $60 million awarded to the Colorado Department Transportation makes up a substantial portion of the $140 million total cost for the Vail Pass project.

Justin McCarty | Special to the Daily

The Colorado Department of Transportation says it will use a $60.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for improvements to Vail Pass on Interstate 70.

The improvements will take place next year on a 10 mile stretch of I-70 on the west side of Vail Pass in Eagle County.

The grant, from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program, will be used to build an eastbound auxiliary lane to reduce traffic hangups and to reconstruct the eastbound bridge over Polk Creek. The project also includes widening shoulders, reconstructing a truck ramp, installing dynamic message signs, providing wildlife crossings and installing automated anti-icing technologies, along with relocating two miles of the recreation path that currently are next to the highway.

Vail Pass was completed in 1979 and has struggled to keep up with Colorado’s growing population and traffic, CDOT said in a news release Thursday. The pass is subject to extreme weather, which results in wear and tear to the highway. It also has the highest crash rate for all of I-70 in Colorado, according to CDOT, and costs the economy an estimated $1 million for every hour the interstate is closed.

