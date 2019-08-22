I-70 rollover spills the milk on Vail Pass
A rollover accident involving a semi-truck full of milk cartons took place Wednesday evening.
The incident took place around 10:00 p.m., when the truck rolled on the lower Vail Pass runaway truck ramp, spilling its contents onto the ramp.
Eagle County Paramedics quickly arrived on scene, though there were no serious injuries. The driver was treated for minor injuries on the scene and then released.
Eagle Valley
Celebration of Pepi Gramshammer’s life set for Sept. 20 at Ford Amphitheater
The greater community is invited to join a Celebration of Pepi’s Life on Friday, Sept. 20, at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.