I-70 rollover spills the milk on Vail Pass

Eagle Valley | August 22, 2019

Staff Report

A rollover accident involving a semi-truck full of milk cartons took place Wednesday evening.

The incident took place around 10:00 p.m., when the truck rolled on the lower Vail Pass runaway truck ramp, spilling its contents onto the ramp.

Eagle County Paramedics quickly arrived on scene, though there were no serious injuries. The driver was treated for minor injuries on the scene and then released.

