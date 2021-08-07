I-70 shutdown big detour for commercial trucking

Chris Smith looks out of a truck at Navajo Express trucking company in Denver on Aug. 3, 2021. Smith has had a CDL for over 30 year and has worked for Navajo Express trucking company for the past 11 years.

RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post

The extended closure of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is the latest wrench in the gears of commerce for the trucking industry and the businesses that depend on it.

For people on Colorado’s West Slope, massive mud and rock slides could mean empty spots on store shelves as detours add hours to truck drivers’ routes. For trucking companies, the delays make keeping trucks rolling despite an ongoing driver shortage that much tougher.

“I think this is like the ninth ring of hell, Dante’s ninth ring of hell right now,” said Greg Fulton, president and CEO of the Colorado Motor Carriers Association.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is assessing the damage to I-70 from the debris and several feet of mud that cascaded down the canyon’s steep slopes during recent heavy monsoon rains. Little vegetation exists to stop the flows where the Grizzly Creek wildfire burned last year.

