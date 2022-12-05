‘Integral’ Eagle Town Council position opens

Eagle's town hall, located on Broadway St. is workplace to the town's employee's. Eagle is now on the hunt for a new assistant town manager, a position that town manager Larry Pardee said will be integral to community operations.

A new seat is being added to the Eagle Town Council — and candidates-to-be can apply now. The assistant town manager position will be one that oversees various operations and is in place to strategically address areas the town wishes to improve.

The person in the position, who will report to Eagle’s town manager, will assist them and the Town Council in various capacities. Much of the position entails consistent communication and collaboration within the council and the town departments.

“(The job involves) serving as a liaison and works with departments, officials, contractors and community organizations, fosters cooperative working relationships among town departments and various community and regulatory agencies,” the job description , which was released by the town on Nov. 18, reads.

Aside from communication, another major focus of the incoming town manager position in Eagle will be sustainability. Overseeing Eagle’s “sustainability programs, initiatives, planning and goals,” the assistant town manager will help greater Eagle work toward its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2030.

Town Manager Larry Pardee said someone on staff with a sustainability focus in their job description may help Eagle take larger strides toward that net-zero goal, which was set in July 2021.

Overall, Pardee said the assistant town manager will be a position “integral to the town and community,” bringing cohesion and coordination throughout town operations.

“One of our strategic plan objectives is to ‘strengthen the town’s organizational culture,’” Pardee said. “We strive to accomplish this by hiring highly competent, empowered, motivated and collaborative team members who are fun to work with.”

Pardee said the work environment is inclusive, respectful and values contribution of any size. He outlined other assets of the position that might be attractive to candidates, like competitive benefits and pay. Those interested in applying for the position can visit TownofEagle.org/jobs