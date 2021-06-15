Jackie Greene headlines Beaver Creek’s July 4 celebration

Jackie Greene.

Vail Resorts/Special to the Daily

Beaver Creek’s Independence Day Celebration is returning July 4 with a full day of live music, family activities and mountain adventures.

Three musical acts will be performing on the Haymeadow Stage. A full slate of activities, including live music, complimentary kids’ activities, delicious food and mountain adventures will entertain the whole family. The day wraps up with a performance by Americana singer-songwriter Jackie Greene and a 20-minute fireworks display after sunset, lighting up the skies above Beaver Creek.

The entrance to the Park Hyatt Lawn opens at 11 a.m. and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or low profile camping chairs for seating on the lawn. Food and drinks will be available for purchase; no outside alcoholic beverages are allowed on the Park Hyatt Lawn.

Live music kicks off at noon with local favorites Burnsville Blues Band playing on the Haymeadow Stage until 1:30 p.m. Stars, Stripes and Slides also begins at noon with complimentary bouncy castles, obstacle courses and giant slides on the Chophouse Lawn. Restaurants in Beaver Creek will have numerous food and beverage offerings available for guests to enjoy in their locations or at picnic tables on the turf-covered rink.

The common consumption area remains in place, so guests over 21 years of age can purchase alcoholic beverages from participating restaurants and enjoy their drinks throughout the village.

Music continues with Shari Puorto performing from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and again from 5-6:30 p.m. Stars, Stripes and Slides will close at 7 p.m. Jackie Greene will close out the evening from 7:30-9 p.m. followed by a 20-minute fireworks show on Beaver Creek Mountain from 9:10 to 9:30 p.m. Fireworks will be visible from the Park Hyatt Lawn and the Chophouse Lawn.

Greene is a jack-of-all-trades, and an artist who can croon over soulful piano ballads as much as he can shred a bluesy guitar solo (like he did as the lead guitarist for The Black Crowes in 2013). A road warrior and musician’s musician, Greene’s new EP “The Modern Lives – Vol 2” finds him at a new chapter in his life: his first months of fatherhood, time off his relentless touring circuit, and a cross-country move from Brooklyn to his birthplace of Northern California.