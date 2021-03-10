Janet Bartnik, Geoffrey Grimmer appointed to Eagle Town Council

EAGLE — Eagle Town Council finalized its appointment of two new council members Tuesday, formally appointing Janet Bartnik and Geoffrey Grimmer to fill two seats left vacant by the deaths of Adam Palmer and Andy Jessen in an avalanche near Silverton in early February.

Bartnik and Grimmer were among 19 people who applied for possible appointment to the Town Council to fill the two seats, and were among the eight applicants council members interviewed during a four-hour work session last week.

Other applicants interviewed were Jaimie Mackey, Erinn Hoban, Sarah Parrish, Brian Bloess, Josh Stowell and Kevin Brubeck.

“It goes without saying we would be in great shape with any two of the eight. We are fortunate to have so many great people step forward,” Eagle Mayor Scott Turnipseed said at Tuesday’s meeting. “This is one of the hardest things we have to do as a council, especially given these circumstances, and I just want to say thank you to everybody for stepping up.”

Bartnik has lived in Eagle for about three years and works as executive director of Mountain Recreation.

“I am honored to be selected out of such a remarkable group of people nominated and hope that I can live up to the expectations left by two such forward-thinking and community-minded people. I look forward to working on the council to continue their vision,” Bartnik said of her appointment to the Town Council.

Grimmer is a 14-year resident of Eagle, a founder and former headmaster of the Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy and a co-founder of the Zealous School, a micro-school in the Eagle Ranch neighborhood. He previously served on Town Council after he was appointed to fill a vacancy in September 2015.

“I’m really excited to join this team and support the continued work on just finding ways to improve quality of life in the town,” Grimmer said of his appointment. “We have an incredible mayor, an incredible town manager and incredible town staff. This is my second time, and it feels like we’re running downhill on a lot of projects with bigger budgets and bolder dreams.”

Following the appointments Tuesday, Grimmer and Bartnik will be formally sworn into office at the next Eagle Town Council meeting on March 23. Their appointments continue until the next town election in November, when they would have to run for election.

“We’re glad to have you two and really appreciate you stepping up to fill the two seats, very difficult seats to fill as we all know,” Turnipseed said. “But I think you two represent a lot of the values that Adam and Andy had and I think we need to honor what they were doing and do our best to carry that forward … You guys will be great additions and we will do our best to move forward with some of their philosophies.”

