Jen Brown is new director of Vail Valley Veterans Program

The Vail Veterans Program, a nonprofit organization providing therapeutic and rehabilitative outdoor sports programs for wounded military service members and their families, has named Jen Brown as the organization’s new executive director.

Jen Brown



Brown is a well-respected community leader in the valley. Prior to joining the Vail Veterans Program, Brown worked as the managing director of the Beaver Creek Resort Company.

“I feel very fortunate and am honored to join the Vail Veterans Program,” Brown said in a statement. “(Founder Cheryl Jensen’s) vision and dedication to those who serve our country, their caregivers and families is humbling and inspirational. The experiences shared by participants creates a special bond and our community takes great pride in hosting these veterans with a variety of experiences. I’m excited for the opportunity to lead the Vail Veterans Program into the future.”

When Jensen founded the Vail Veterans Program in 2004 and invited seven wounded warriors to Vail, she thought it would be a one-time event. Under Jensen’s leadership over the last 18 years, what began as a single event grew into a variety of programs that have served over 3,300 veterans and their families. Programs include summer and winter therapeutic recreational programming, caregiver-specific wellness events, and empowerment training. Brown will oversee the current programming and implement strategic intiatives built around a commitment to meet the evolving needs of the veterans and their families.

“I am excited to welcome (Brown) to Vail Veterans Program,” Jensen said. “I know with her leadership, passion for the mission of the organization and ability to build collaborative partnerships she will lead the organization in a way that will continue to help our wounded veterans thrive.”

Jensen will continue in her role as founder of the Vail Veterans Program and will remain connected to the organization.

For more information go to, VailVeteransProgram.org .