Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe to headline Avon’s Salute to the USA

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe will headline the 35th annual Salute to the USA.

Special to the Daily

The town of Avon announced the talent lineup for the 35th annual Salute to the USA. The event will take place on Saturday, July 3 in Harry A. Nottingham Park. Gates open at 5 p.m. and live music for the annual Independence Day celebration begins at 6 p.m. with Tab Benoit opening the show for Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

Singer and saxophonist Karl Denson fronts the Tiny Universe as if he’s preaching the gospel. His energy and spirit are contagious while his songwriting serves a larger message of fellowship — across generations, genders, religions and cultures. Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe distills the sweeping stylistic range of its concert performances into their own authentic sound featuring Denson and his long-standing seven-piece unit.

Along with Tiny Universe, Denson serves as the touring saxophonist with The Rolling Stones, while continuing to hold down his role as a founding member of the seminal funk band, The Greyboy Allstars.

The event’s opener, Tab Benoit, is a Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and guitarist who has built a remarkable 30-plus year career on the foundation of his gritty and soulful Delta swamp blues and acquiring a devoted legion of fans along the way, as well as five Blues Music Awards, including BB King Entertainer of the Year (twice) and an induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

“Salute to the USA is Avon’s most anticipated event of the year and we are thrilled to host Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Tab Benoit and the entire community,” said Danita Dempsey, Avon culture, arts and special events manager. “We welcome our locals and visitors to once again enjoy the tradition of this celebration with live music, family fun zone, festival-style foods and, of course, the most spectacular fireworks the State has to offer.”

The July 3 celebration is sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties.

For questions about Salute to the USA, please visit Avon.org/Salute .