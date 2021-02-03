Kerry Donovan launches campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert
The state senator from Vail had been considering a bid in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District
State Sen. Kerry Donovan on Wednesday filed paperwork launching her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert next year.
Donovan, a Vail Democrat, made her 3rd Congressional District bid official by submitting a statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission. She had been exploring a potential 2022 congressional bid for weeks, citing Boebert’s tumultuous start in Washington, D.C.
Donovan joins a 3rd District Democratic primary field that includes Gregg Smith, a businessman and rancher who lives in Westcliffe, and Colin Wilhelm, a Glenwood Springs lawyer.
Colorado Politics first reported that Donovan filed FEC paperwork.
Donovan couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday. She is a former Vail town councilwoman who now serves as the state Senate president pro tempore.
