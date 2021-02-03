Kerry Donovan launches campaign to unseat Lauren Boebert

Colorado Democratic state Sen. Kerry Donovan speaks on the Senate floor at the Capitol in Denver.

AP Photo/Dave Zalubowski, File

State Sen. Kerry Donovan on Wednesday filed paperwork launching her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert next year.

Donovan, a Vail Democrat, made her 3rd Congressional District bid official by submitting a statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission. She had been exploring a potential 2022 congressional bid for weeks, citing Boebert’s tumultuous start in Washington, D.C.

Donovan joins a 3rd District Democratic primary field that includes Gregg Smith, a businessman and rancher who lives in Westcliffe, and Colin Wilhelm, a Glenwood Springs lawyer.

Colorado Politics first reported that Donovan filed FEC paperwork.

Donovan couldn’t be reached for comment on Wednesday. She is a former Vail town councilwoman who now serves as the state Senate president pro tempore.

