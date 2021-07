The 81st edition of the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo kicked off Wednesday night on a cool night in Eagle after a year hiatus because of the pandemic.

Check out some of the sights and scenes from Opening Night at the fairgrounds in Eagle.

Kailar Brody Charley of Winslow, Arizona, gets thrown off his bull during the bull riding competition Wednesday at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo in Eagle. Riders must stay on for 8 seconds to earn a score, then are judged on different aspects including how the bull bucks.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

There is no shortage of cowboy boots at the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo on Opening Night Wednesday in Eagle.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

The Freedom Riders Drill Team kicks off the Eagle County Fair & Rodeo Wednesday in Eagle. The rodeo has different themes each night and runs through Saturday.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com

Bridger Bair, 11, gives his cow a bath Wednesday in Eagle. The 4-H clubs are showing off livestock in the Eagle River Center on the west side of the fairgrounds.

Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com