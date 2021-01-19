Kira Taylor heading Vail Valley office of Coldwell Banker properties

Kira Taylor



Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has named Kira Taylor the managing director of its Vail and Summit County offices.

Growing up in a real estate family, Taylor learned about the real estate industry at a young age. A native of Colorado, Taylor moved to the Vail Valley in 1997 after graduating from Colorado State University.

Taylor began her career in the hospitality industry, and brings an entrepreneurial spirit backed by hard work, passion, and integrity. She believes in developing trusting relationships by listening to and fully understanding each person’s unique circumstances.

Taylor and her husband have two teenagers and live in Eagle along with their rescue dog, Baxter.

“We’re excited to have Kira join our leadership team at Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties,” CEO Todd Conklin said. “She perfectly exemplifies our core values of family, integrity, respect and excellence, and we can’t wait to see the impact she’ll have on our company and our community through this role.”

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties serves the markets of Grand Junction, Durango, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Telluride and Montrose; Sun Valley and Twin Falls, Idaho; and Bozeman, Montana. The company has been named the 25th fastest growing real estate company in the nation according to the REAL Trends 500. For more information, go to http://www.cbdistinctive.com.