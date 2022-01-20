Kristen Pryor named new GM at The Hythe in Vail

Kristen Pryor



The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail has announced the appointment of Kristen Pryor as general manager of the hotel.

Pryor will lead The Hythe through its recent $40-million transformation, which recently debuted as Marriott International’s only Luxury Collection alpine resort in North America.

Pryor joins the Luxury Collection brand with more than 25 years of hospitality industry experience across Colorado, with an extensive successful track record at numerous award-winning resorts. Previously the General Manager of The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Pryor was a leader in the resort’s efforts to earn Colorado’s first Silver LEED hotel certification as well as being named Condé Nast Traveler’s No. 1 Resort in 2010.

Pryor recently served as a board member of the Colorado Hotel & Lodging Association and is involved in many Vail Valley organizations, including serving on the Vail Valley Partnership Board of Governors. Pryor participated on The Westin Owner Advisory Board and contributed to building brand awareness and implementing future initiatives for the Marriott brand.

The Hythe has 344 rooms, 22 suites and 16 residences. It also offers 29,000 square feet of meeting and event space. For more information, go to theluxurycollection.com .