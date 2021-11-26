Lauren Boebert apologizes for suicide bomber comment directed at Muslim U.S. Rep

FILE - In this July 29, 2021, file photo, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Andrew Harnik/AP file

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized on Twitter on Friday morning after a video of her implying that Ilhan Omar, a fellow member of Congress and a Muslim, could be a suicide bomber circulated on the social media site on Thanksgiving.

Boebert, who was elected to represent Colorado’s western 3rd Congressional District in 2020, addressed her apology to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended …” She added that she has reached out to Omar’s office in hopes of speaking with her directly.

“There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction,” Boebert tweeted.

I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) November 26, 2021

