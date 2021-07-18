Lauren Boebert beats out Democratic challengers in fundraising for 2022 election

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Washington.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert continues to raise more money than her Democratic challengers as the Republican rabble-rouser and restaurateur seeks a second term in Congress.

Boebert’s campaign raised $949,086 between April and June, according to a Federal Election Commission filing Thursday. She has raised more than $2 million for the 2022 election — which is still 16 months away — and had $1.3 million in her campaign coffers at the end of June.

“Ordinary Americans see right through (Democrats’) woke bullcrap and are speaking loudly with their pocketbooks,” she said in a statement. “Thousands of generous folks are supporting my campaign because they know I will always stand up for our freedom and our God-given rights.”

Thursday’s fundraising reports offer a glimpse into the finances of Colorado’s federal candidates, including in Boebert’s 3rd Congressional District and next year’s U.S. Senate race.

