Lawmakers unveil compromise health insurance bill

After weeks of negotiations with the health care industry, Colorado lawmakers are introducing a compromise bill attempting to reduce high health insurance costs in the state.

Announced on Monday, the compromise bill scraps the threat of a public health insurance option if insurers fail to reduce their costs, and instead focuses on requiring them to offer a new standardized benefit plan with premium reductions totaling 18% over three years.

The first version of House Bill 1232 introduced in March called for the creation of a standardized benefit plan with a voluntary goal of 20% reductions in premiums over two years. But it offered no assurance the industry would be able to achieve those reductions. Instead, if the industry did not achieve that level of reduction, the legislation authorized the state to create a nonprofit authority to offer the standardized plan as a public option in the individual and small group markets.

Under the compromise bill, the standardized plan would be offered through existing health insurance carriers and networks in the individual and small group markets, requiring them to reduce premiums by 6% a year for three years.

“Under the new version, 18% over three years is required,” said Rep. Dylan Roberts, of Avon, who co-sponsored House Bill 1232 with Sen. Kerry Donovan, of Vail and Rep. Iman Jodeh, of Aurora.

Monday’s announcement by the three legislators comes after several weeks of negotiations following a lengthy 10-hour hearing on the previous bill in front of the House Health and Insurance Committee, when the legislation was tabled before a vote by committee members.

Negotiations in the weeks since then have included the Colorado Hospital Association, Colorado Association of Health Plans, Service Employees International Union, Colorado Rural Health Alliance and the Academy of Family Physicians — all of whom previously opposed the bill and will now be neutral, Roberts said.

“We’re very happy about this. We think this ensures that the bill will move forward and pass and go to the governor’s desk. And what that means is that our constituents back home in Eagle County and across the West Slope will have a new option that is lower in price, higher in quality, and offered on both the individual and small group markets,” Roberts said. “That was always the goal. Even changing how we get there, we’re still getting there, and that’s what our constituents care about. Not how it’s done, but what it means for their pocket book and quality of care.”

The new version of the bill is scheduled to be considered Tuesday by the House Health and Insurance Committee.

“For decades the price of health care in Colorado has been on the rise. For the one-in-five of us who struggle to pay for health care, or make the devastating choice to go without care entirely, the current system isn’t working,” said Sen. Kerry Donovan. “We refused to accept that there was nothing that could be done to change the status quo, and set out to make that change by inviting a diverse coalition of stakeholders to the table. This bill is a result of that collaborative process and we’ll move forward together in ensuring that all Coloradans have access to high-quality, affordable health care.”

