Local author Heather Mateus Sappenfield celebrates new book Feb. 1





As middle grade novel enthusiast, I wholeheartedly believe that people of all ages should read at least one per year. They are more lighthearted and concise than adult books, and most importantly can help adults see the world from a child’s perspective. Luckily, Heather Mateus Sappenfield has written a middle grade novel that is great for all readers.

Celebrate the latest release and debut middle grade novel from local author Heather Mateus Sappenfield, “The River Between Hearts,” on Tuesday evening at the Bookworm in Edwards. It’s story of two young girls that beautifully tackles big issues.

This novel follows third-graders Rill and Perla as they deal with grief and loss through their blossoming friendship. Perla’s story was inspired by Sappenfield’s years as a teacher at Battle Mountain High School.

“Each year students who were new to the country turned up in my classes. Some of them were undocumented, and I’d become a teacher to help anyone with a desire to learn,” Sappenfield recalled. “These students were a marvel to me because, despite knowing little English, they managed to get by. They helped me shape Perla, and her story so closely follows the experiences of one student, that I’ve pledged half the novel’s royalties to them.”

Perla and these students are tackling immigration, and they aren’t alone. Sappenfield hopes that in reading her novel, people can glean a different perspective from their own.

“This novel explores types of loss happening here and now, and there’s definitely a line based upon culture about which type you’ll experience. It provides insight into both sides of the divide,” Sappenfield said. “There’s a curious thing that happens when someone older reads a middle grade novel. They tend to open it less guardedly. And these books are full of rich characters and complex themes for hungry young minds, striving to define their world.”

This novel is full of rich characters and complex themes, which came to Sappenfield in spontaneous ways. “Stories always arrive for me in the voice of a character. They just show up. It’s a pretty surreal and special moment. I listen for weeks, or years, until I feel as though I’ve come to know them, and then I begin writing,” Sappenfield said. “I tend to traipse about with the characters, writing their story until they’ve finished their journey. Then I go back and tighten things by gleaning and applying plot.”

Pick up a copy of “The River Between Hearts” and grab Rill’s hand so she can pull you on her journey of healing and friendship and help you see the world a little differently.

“One day, Rill was there, trudging and grumbling her way along the banks of the creek. I realized that this narrator was highlighting the repercussions of immigration policy upon children in a way that removed all politics. She and Perla were just kids, being kids, surviving as best they could,” Sappenfield recalled.

“What happens in this story is a fact, happening now, in schools here in the Vail Valley, and across our state and nation. I hope this middle grade novel acts as a bridge to compassion in these fraught and divided times, toward gentler hearts and understanding.”