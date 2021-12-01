Local doctor honored by cancer group

Dr. Steven Copit has been honored by Living Beyond Breast Cancer as the 2021 recipient of the Founders Award.

At a Nov. 13 awards ceremony in Philadelphia, Jean Sachs, CEO of Living Beyond Breast Cancer said, “You have helped countless women diagnosed with breast cancer reclaim their lives by restoring their body and making them feel whole again … Many have shared with us that you are the key doctor that helped them heal, rebuild their body image and self-esteem, move towards recovery and live life to the fullest.”

Copit, who has performed more than 8,000 breast reconstruction surgeries for women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, said, “It is an honor to receive this award. My passion has always been to help people in a way that boosts confidence in their appearance and manifests a healthy lifestyle.”

A partner at Mangat Copit Plastic Surgery and Skin Care in Avon, Copit provides his surgical expertise to the mountain communities of Colorado.

“We are proud to have Dr. Copit, a celebrated plastic surgeon, as a valued member of our team,” Dr. Devinder Mangat said. “He brings an unparalleled level of expertise in advanced breast and body surgery to our community.”

A national nonprofit organization for 30 years, Living Beyond Breast Cancer has been dedicated to the mission of providing trusted information and a community of support through programs and services to those newly diagnosed, in treatment, post-treatment and living with metastatic disease.

The Founders Award was created to honor individuals who, throughout their careers, have shown sustained commitment to Living Beyond Breast Cancer’s mission. Copit is the first plastic surgeon to receive this honor, and only the 10th recipient in its 17-year history. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Copit’s surgical services also include breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction, tummy tucks, mommy makeovers and liposuction.

For more information about Mangat Copit Plastic Surgery and Skin Care, call 970-766-3223 or email info@mangatplasticsurgery.com .