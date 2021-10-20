Local writer Michael Salomone wins awards for articles on fishing, hunting

Michael Salomone won several awards in this year’s writing and photography contest held by Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers.

Vail writer Michael Salomone won several awards in this year’s writing and photography contest held by Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers.

Salomone won first place in the newspaper and magazine category for his article “Summer Smoke,” published in the winter 2021 issue of Trout Magazine. In the newsletter and web category, he won second place for his article “Small Water Winter Fly Fishing Tips and Techniques,” which appeared in Flylords’ online magazine on March 19, 2021.

The writing judge for the competition said the former was a “well-written article that on the surface is about fishing a treasured, high-elevation stream but becomes an ode to the values and spiritual connections of wilderness and native wildlife.“

Salomone also won third place for “There Will Always be Blues,” in the newspaper and magazine category, which was published in the Autumn 2020 edition of Upland Almanac.

This year’s awards were presented at the organization’s 47th annual conference, which took place in Alamogordo, New Mexico, in late September.

Formed in 1973, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Writers and Photographers is an organization of professional and semi-professional photographers, writers, cinematographers, and artists who specialize in outdoor subjects, ranging from fishing and hunting to hiking and exploring public lands, with an emphasis on activities in the American West.

Each year, the organization holds a conference at a different location, offering members an opportunity to improve their skills through workshops and field trips, share experiences and explore local attractions.

Planning is underway for the 2022 conference, tentatively scheduled for mid-to-late June in Golden. Details will be available on rmowp.org