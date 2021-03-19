Longtime Vail broker Stockton now aligned with regional firm

Tye Stockton



Compass, a real estate technology company, has announced its launch in Vail with longtime local broker Tye Stockton joining the company. The expansion bolsters Compass’ presence in Colorado, which includes Denver, Boulder, Aspen and Telluride.

With over $855 million in sales since forming The Stockton Group in 2014, Stockton holds a significant portion of Vail’s market share and is currently ranked as the top individual broker in Vail by sales volume (Source: REAL Trends). Most recently, The Stockton Group was ranked 25th nationally on the small teams by volume list via REAL Trends’ “The Thousand: Best Real Estate Agents In America” based on 2019 transaction data.

“Where I see my business going aligns with Compass’ vision of supporting its best-in-class network of top agents with cutting-edge, proprietary technology and tools,” Stockton said. “I look forward to utilizing Compass’ already-built infrastructure to spend more time with my clients, set my team up for success and grow my business towards new milestones.”

Founded in 2012, Compass provides technology and services that help real estate agents grow their businesses and better serve their clients.

“It’s an absolute honor to have Tye and The Stockton Group join Compass,” Compass Central Division President Danielle Wilkie said.