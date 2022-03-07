Longtime Vail local joins Slifer Smith & Frampton

Broker Kyle Garfinkel has joined the Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate team at the firm’s Lionshead office.

Kyle Garfinkel.

Garfinkel will work in residential real estate for local clients throughout the entire Vail Valley and introduce second homeowners to the area.

Garfinkel joins the Slifer Smith & Frampton team with a long family history in the Vail Valley. His father founded Garfinkel’s, the famous sports bar at the base of Lionshead. “My sister learned to walk there,” Garfinkel said.

Garfinkel co-founded Colorado Mountain Events in 2020 when he moved to Vail after graduating from Penn State University. Although the business launched just as the pandemic shut down most events in the Vail Valley, the timing was perfect for the company’s eventual success.

“People said we were crazy to be starting up a new business in the middle of a pandemic, but by the time we were up and running, people were ready to start planning events again,” Garfinkel said. “It’s always a good idea to plan ahead for the future.”

Originally from Boca Raton, Florida, Garfinkel is also the owner and director of Camp Lindenmere, a seven-week sleep-away camp for kids and teens in the Poconos.

His transition into real estate was natural. “My family has always managed properties in Vail and as I’ve gotten more involved over the last few years, it made sense for me to get my brokers license,” he said.

For more information on Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, go to vailrealestate.com .