Longtime Vail locals elected officers of CMC Foundation board

From left, CMC Foundation board member Esgar Acosta, assistant vice president of Alpine Bank’s Eagle branch, CMC Foundation board member Ursula Gross, communications consultant, Elaine Kelton, chair of the CMC Foundation board, and Rob LeVine, secretary of the CMC Foundation board.

Colorado Mountain College/Courtesy photo

Eagle County is well represented on the Colorado Mountain College Foundation Board of Directors, which held its first meeting of the 2021 to 2022 school year on Sept. 22 at CMC’s Spring Valley campus.

Elaine Kelton, a Vail resident since 1964 and founder of Vail’s Rams-Horn Lodge, Toy Makers Trail, The Kitchenworks and co-author of “The Women of Vail,” was elected board chair. Foundation members also elected Rob LeVine, former general manager of the Antlers at Vail, as board secretary.

“Colorado Mountain College mirrors and meets the needs of each of the 11 communities it serves, and the campuses and students are flourishing,” Kelton said. “The CMC Foundation is a critical partner to the college; foundation support allows each student to customize their growth as they earn a degree, certificate or continue job training. I am honored and proud to be on the board.”

“It is always an honor when someone chooses to lend their name as a volunteer for your organization,” said Kristin Heath Colon, CMC vice president for advancement and foundation CEO. “To have the exemplary leadership of Elaine and Rob on our executive committee for the coming year is a special privilege.”

Also representing Eagle Coumty on the CMC Foundation board are Ursula Gross, communications consultant, and Esgar Acosta, assistant vice president of Alpine Bank’s Eagle branch. Acosta is a CMC alumnus and was a member of the first graduating class of Alpine Bank Scholars at CMC, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary.

“Ursula and Esgar’s continued service is invaluable to our foundation work,” Colon said.

Foundation impacts

In 1985, the CMC Foundation began with a $14,000 checking account. Today, the foundation is managing $28 million in net assets, and because of generous local donor support, the foundation recently surpassed $60 million in gifts provided to CMC students and programs. So far for the 2021-22 school year, the CMC Foundation has awarded $1.2 million in scholarship support to over 600 CMC students, 136 in the Eagle County area.

“We are so grateful for our four Vail Valley board members, our entire board, and all of our donors for the ongoing partnership and generosity that makes Colorado Mountain College accessible for our students and returns high-caliber alumni into our local workforce,” Colon said.

For more information about the CMC Foundation, visit coloradomtn.edu/foundation