March for Our Lives rally to protest gun violence set for June 11





March for Our Lives , the organization founded by survivors of the 2018 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, is planning nationwide protests in the wake of the nation’s latest school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, which took the lives of 21 people, 19 of them children. Eagle County Democrats is organizing a rally in support of the March for Our Lives protest, planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Edwards roundabout.

“We can never bring back the loved ones that were brutally massacred by a sick human with easy access to weapons of war,” said Lisa Lewis, the second vice chair of the Eagle County Democrats, in a news release. “But we can let our elected leaders know, especially the ones bought and paid for by the NRA, that their time as an elected official is coming to an end.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive , which tracks mass shootings in the U.S., Tuesday’s school shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school marks more than 200 mass shootings so far this year. The Gun Violence Archive classifies a mass shooting as having a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.

The tragedy in Uvalde marks the 27th shooting at a K-12 school in 2022, according to Education Week . The online publication also reported there had been 119 since 2018, with 34 school shootings occurring last year.

Tuesday’s tragedy also marked the deadliest shooting at a U.S. school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012.

“Ninety percent of Americans across both parties support sensible gun laws,” said Megan Payton, a Gypsum resident and mother to three children ages 3, 6 and 12. “And we know this problem can be solved if our leaders legislate more sensible laws such as raising the standards for gun ownership with expanded background checks, with better education for gun safety and training, and by reducing access to automatic weapons. Gun violence is having lasting consequences for millions of American children. We need meaningful action to keep our schools safe. In fact, we demand it. It is time for action, no more worthless thoughts and prayers.”

Citizens of Eagle County who want to show their support for an end to the gun violence, and to demand our leaders take action to stop the massacre of innocents, are encouraged to wear orange, bring signs and join the peaceful, nonpartisan protest at the Edwards roundabout on June 11 at 11 a.m.

For more information, email info@eagledems.org .