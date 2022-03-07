Maren Morris to play Vail’s Ford Amphitheater in August

Grammy Award-winning country star Maren Morris will play the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater this summer as part of her Humble Quest tour.

Rachel Deeb/Courtesy photo

Maren Morris will hit the stage at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with support by The Lone Bellow.

Morris began writing and performing music at local honky-tonks when she was just 12 years old. Eight years later, she moved to Nashville to pursue her country music career, focusing on songwriting for both Tim McGraw and Kelly Clarkson before returning to her roots as a performer. In 2016, she debuted her first major label album, “Hero.” Her lead single, “My Church,” earned her four Grammy nominations and one win in 2017.

While rooted in the country music genre, her music also blends elements of pop, R&B and rock. In addition to the Grammy Award, the Texas-born musician has five Academy of Country Music Awards, one American Music Award and five Country Music Association Awards.

With such accolades already secured, it’s hard to believe Morris was rejected from both “The Voice” and “American Idol” in her early years.

“I think about all of the freaking talent shows I’ve tried out for in my life and I’m so glad I didn’t make any of them,” she told Rolling Stone Country. “I’m happier for it now.”

Morris has written for Tim McGraw (2014’s “Last Turn Home”) and Kelly Clarkson (2015’s “Second Wind”) while also opening for Keith Urban on his 2016 summer tour. She’s also toured both as a headliner on her own tour in early 2017 and later joined Sam Hunt on his “15 in a 30” Tour. In 2018, she opened for former One Direction band member Niall Horan.

In 2016, Morris also formed the Highwomen with Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

The Lone Bellow is an American band from Brooklyn, New York, and will perform in Vail with Morris. The band’s first two albums graced the Billboard 200 and they are known for their transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performances.

Tickets will go on sale March 11 at 10 a.m. and are $59.95 for lawn seats/$99.95-$129.95 for pavilion seating. (Lawn tickets will increase to $65 the day of the show.)