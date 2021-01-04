Meet Eagle County’s first baby of 2021

Amelia Reagan Butts was born on Jan. 2, 2021, becoming the first baby born in Eagle County in the new year.

Courtesy Vail Health

What better way to ring in a new year than with a healthy little bundle of joy?

Since 1965, Vail Heath has been welcoming newborns to Eagle County and on Jan. 2, welcomed he first baby of 2021. Amelia Reagan Butts, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long, was born to was born to Beata Butts. The Vail Health Volunteer Corps showered Amelia with birthday presents from Vail Health’s new fift shop.

Congratulations to Beata, and welcome to Vail, Amelia!