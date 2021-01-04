Meet Eagle County’s first baby of 2021
Welcome to Vail, Amelia Reagan Butts
What better way to ring in a new year than with a healthy little bundle of joy?
Since 1965, Vail Heath has been welcoming newborns to Eagle County and on Jan. 2, welcomed he first baby of 2021. Amelia Reagan Butts, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long, was born to was born to Beata Butts. The Vail Health Volunteer Corps showered Amelia with birthday presents from Vail Health’s new fift shop.
Congratulations to Beata, and welcome to Vail, Amelia!
Support Local Journalism
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User