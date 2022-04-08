Meet the candidates running for Eagle County Paramedics’ board of directors

This May, residents of Eagle County will have an opportunity to vote for three new directors for the Eagle County Health Service District board of directors.

Courtesy Photo

This May, residents of Eagle County will have an opportunity to vote for three new directors for the Eagle County Health Service District board of directors.

Nine candidates are running for the three open seats on the district’s five-person board of directors. Each person elected will serve a three-year term.

The candidates include incumbent Mark Bergman as well as newcomers Scott McCorvey, Douglas Smith, Benjamin Swig, Whitney Georges, Brandy Reitter, Carl Luppens, Lynn Blake and Fredrick “Jack” Eck.

This election is being held as a mail ballot election, meaning that ballots will be sent out to all active registered voters in Eagle County starting on Monday, April 11.

Completed ballots can be returned via mail to the address on the ballot or to a drop box at the organization’s main office in Edwards (1055 Edwards Village Boulevard). The office will be open for ballots to be received between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. starting Monday, April 11 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.

Individuals who do not receive their ballot in the mail, or receive one that is damaged, can reach out to the designated election official, Sarah Braucht, at 970-926-5270 or at elections@ecparamedics.com .

The nine candidates running for Eagle County Paramedic Services’ board of directors are as follows:

Scott McCorvey

Courtesy Photo

Scott McCorvey

Occupation: Emergency medicine physician at Vail Health

Place of Residence: Eagle

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

As a practicing emergency medicine physician, I collaborate with Eagle County Paramedic Services each and every day at work. In my opinion, Eagle County Paramedic Services has done an amazing job over the past decades, working tirelessly to bring truly world-class, cutting-edge emergency medical services to our rural community.

From the rise in our critical care paramedic numbers to the development of a dedicated Community Paramedic team, Eagle County Paramedic Services continues to grow and adjust to our community’s needs as well as the ever-changing health care landscape in which we practice. Led by a forward-thinking board and excellent medical director, we have attained a level of care that allows us to take care of nearly 6,000 patient encounters per year while covering almost 1,700 miles of terrain.

I look forward to continuing this tradition as we pave the way forward for our organization and our community.

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

Over the past decade, I have had the privilege of sitting on multiple committees and occupying various leadership positions, mostly in the health care setting.

Currently, I am the Chair of the Sepsis Committee at Vail Health and I sit on the Utilization Review Committee, the Medical Staff Excellence Committee, and the Trauma Committee at Vail Health.

What skills, connections, resources and expertise do you have to offer to Eagle County Paramedics?

If given the opportunity to serve on this board, I will do so with the highest level of respect for our community, traditions and responsibilities while focusing on promoting access to cutting-edge paramedic services. I will do this by ensuring that we recruit the highest caliber of professionals to not only lead our organization but also to practice medicine in our community. Professionalism, respect, honesty and transparency will be at the core of my approach and I will aim to foster an environment that facilitates a seamless line of communication with all of our health care partners.

As a practicing emergency medicine physician, I am positioned perfectly to form this bridge between EMS and clinical-based practices. In addition to this, I work closely with the current medical director of Eagle County Paramedic Services, Dr. Diana Hearne, who is also an emergency medicine physician at Vail Health. My experience serving on multiple committees at Vail Health and collaborating with EMS on a daily basis at work give me a unique set of skills and perspective that I believe will greatly benefit the Eagle County Paramedic Services board of directors and our community at large.

Douglas Smith

Courtesy Photo

Douglas Smith

Occupation: Senior vice president of public affairs for an international asset management fund

Place of residence: West Vail

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

Having spent many years of my career at the federal level of first response, I saw first-hand the critical importance of the role of state and local operations for truly getting the work done.

Living in this amazing community, I want to be sure our local first responders have all they need to help keep us all safe. Being a part of the fabric of this wonderful community is super important to my family and being able to give back is a big part of that! I believe my diverse experience in both the public and private sectors will be put to good use serving on the board of Eagle County Paramedic Services.

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

I am currently the chairman of the board of Plymouth Rock technologies. I currently serve on the town of Vail commission on special events; on the board of Linear Therapies, a bio-tech research company; and in the past, I served on the board of my high school.

What skills, connections, resources and expertise do you have to offer to Eagle County Paramedics?

Having served at the highest levels of government as well as in the private sector, I bring a wide variety of skills and experiences, particularly in the area of fiduciary management, good governance, public relations, government affairs and fundraising. From my time as the Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security, I have a deep understanding of the role of first responders on the local level. I have an extensive network here in Eagle County, as a whole and of course at the national level with eyes on available grant dollars to state and local organizations.

Benjamin Swig

Courtesy Photo

Benjamin Swig

Occupation: Director of health care innovation and strategy at Acadian Companies

Place of residence: Edwards

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

I hope to leverage my 21 years in EMS as a provider and administrator to support the Eagle County Paramedic Services administration.

I bring a complementary background to the board room experience with:

Private and public organizations

Public health, population health, EMS (urban, rural and backcountry)

Perspective of various stakeholders (ie. Payers, providers, health systems)

Local and regional EMS organizations

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

Swig Company: 2013 to 2016, presently on three committees (Governance, Budget and Investment)

Ready Responders: 2016 to 2019

Not for Profit:

Jewish Community Center of Greater New Orleans

Jewish Family Services of Greater New Orleans

Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans

Terrace Ridge HOA, Vice President

New Orleans EMS Foundation, Vice President

Heart of Acadian, Co-Founder

What skills, connections, resources and expertise do you have to offer to Eagle County Paramedics?

Expertise in data analytics, software development, IT systems efficiencies, population health, contracting, value-based care, alternative payment models, product commercialization (getting paid for providing new types of products and services)

Teamwork, payer relations and additional clinical stakeholders

Access to subject matter experts

Expertise in the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of EMS organizations.

Expertise in the requirements and responsibilities of EMS personnel

EMS policies, procedures, KPIs and quality

Inside and outside the box thinking

Work-life balance and business planning and sustainability

Customer Satisfaction: patient, customer engagement, alignment

Whitney Georges

Courtesy Photo

Whitney Georges

Occupation: Behavioral Health Care Coordinator at Colorado Mountain Medical, and (as needed) as a registered nurse at All Points North Lodge

Place of residence: Wildridge in Avon

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

The Eagle County Paramedics team is a critical resource to all health care providers in the Eagle River Valley. In my current role as a care coordinator at Colorado Mountain Medical, I recognize the important role of Eagle County Paramedic Services within the health care community.

I value their services in my work every day. They are an integral resource, and collaborating with Eagle County Paramedic Services is critical to providing patient-centered care. I value our community’s health on a high level and that is why I want to have a role within another community partner.

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

As a young professional, I have been a part of various committees and organizations, as well as an active volunteer in several capacities. While this would be my first time serving on a local board, service is something very important to me. I would be honored to serve my community in this role.

What skills, connections, resources and expertise do you have to offer to Eagle County Paramedics?

As the behavioral health care coordinator at Colorado Mountain Medical and a registered nurse enrolled in a psychiatric nurse practitioner program, I am well versed in our behavioral health community. I have many connections in health care that I collaborate with on a daily basis. I work full time with the behavioral health team at Colorado Mountain Medical and I am connected to a number of partners, including Eagle County Community Paramedics, Vail Health, Your Hope Center, Eagle River Valley private behavioral health providers, and many inpatient facilities throughout the state.

Brandy Reitter

Town of Eagle/Vail Daily Achive

Brandy Reitter

Occupation: Executive Director of the Colorado Broadband Office in the Governor’s Office of Information Technology

Place of residence: Eagle

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

I want to join the Eagle County Paramedic Services’ board of directors because I want to support the work of emergency services in my community. I know that my experience having worked with first responders, emergency managers, law enforcement, paramedics, fire, emergency service and health care providers will be of value to the board. I have practical knowledge and experience and know from the inside what this community needs to provide excellent service.

My platform includes the following priorities:

Ensuring that ECPS has the resources it needs to provide service

Enhance coverage and response times through common sense and pragmatic approach.

Provide policy and legislative advocacy on behalf of ECPS to ensure that process doesn’t prohibit ECPS from doing great work

Develop and support multi-jurisdictional relationships to support the work that ECPS performs

Support management so that ECPS can recruit, develop and retain the best staff in our region

Bring diversity in gender and race to the ECPS to the Board

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

I have had the opportunity to serve on several boards. Provided below is a comprehensive list of boards that I have served:

President – University of Colorado Denver Alumni Association

Board Member – Downtown Colorado, Inc.

Council Member – Colorado Creative Industries

Trustee – Western States Arts Federation

Trustee – Colorado Trust Foundation

Board Member – Colorado State Internet Portal Authority

Board Member – State of Colorado Broadband Deployment Board

Board Member – State of Colorado eHealth Board

As a Town Manager (in Eagle), I served on many internal committees of the towns I have worked.

What skills, connections, resources, and expertise do you have to offer to Eagle County Paramedics?

I bring a lot to the Eagle County Paramedic Services Board. I have intimate knowledge of the needs of the emergency responder community having been a town manager for 10 years.

I have funded, trained and developed policies that have supported the industry for years. I also pride myself on knowing how multi-jurisdictional coordination works and understand the dynamics for long-term success. I have experience as an emergency manager and have many connections across the state. I have worked with law enforcement, fire, federal partners, dispatch services, emergency managers, PIOs, hazmat, paramedics, health care and mental health providers in all of my communities.

I understand what it takes to run and operate emergency services, provide excellent service and I think my knowledge would be valuable to the organization.

Carl Luppens

Courtesy Photo

Carl Luppens

Occupation: The majority of my career has been devoted to large scale commercial real estate development including major medical facilities, I am trained as a tactical medic and also serve as a volunteer in a state-wide emergency response agency.

Place of residence: Eagle

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

Eagle County Paramedic Services provides the highest level of critical emergency medical services to our community in a challenging environment. They do a great job but, as with so many Eagle County operations, employee housing availability and affordability can be an obstacle to attracting and retaining the most skilled medical personnel possible.

My long-term history in this part of the state coupled with my professional real estate experience can help solve this problem as well as help in optimizing the ambulance facility operations. The medical aspects of Eagle County Paramedic Services is in great shape, but the real estate side can always benefit from director expertise.

I also have significant general business, financial and legal experience that can benefit organizations like Eagle County Paramedic Services that focus primarily on medical and technical functions. In addition, I interact with fire and law enforcement organizations regularly and understand the importance of close coordination in emergency services.

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

I have served on several professional, Special District (like Eagle County Paramedic Services), community and neighborhood boards as a director and also as a supporting officer and counsel. I was a founder and early year president of the University of Colorado Real Estate Council.

What skills, connections, resources, and expertise do you have to offer to Eagle County Paramedics?

As mentioned above, I have achieved great success at the highest levels of legal and business operations with some of the best organizations in the country while delivering complicated projects of the highest quality on time and on budget. I have a special affinity and appreciation for emergency services and can solve problems and bring together any new relationships or resources that would advance the cause. There are some employee housing finance alternatives that could make a world of a difference.

Mark Bergman

Courtesy Photo

Mark Bergman

Place of residence: Edwards

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

I am the only incumbent seeking re-election to the Eagle County Health Service District (best known as the Eagle County Paramedic Service) Board of Directors. I am currently serving a two-year term.

I have about 30 years of experience in emergency medical services including EMT, paramedic, line officer, acting chief and board president with several ambulance services as well as National Ski Patrol. This experience has prepared me to understand the important mission of this organization.

Eagle County Paramedic Services is one of the best-run paramedic services with which I have been affiliated. Our paramedic service is in excellent shape operationally and financially due to the great leadership the current board, management and staff deliver daily. We have a superb staff developed around a core of long service people.

Our board has eight-year term limits providing a constant influx of new ideas combined with knowledge of what has gone before, so none of us could ever be considered “career politicians.” Given that 60% of the board is turning over this year, it is important to consider my experience and institutional knowledge when voting. Over the last two years, I have been working on important strategic projects including employee home ownership, a CEO search, facilities renovation and a new strategic plan. These are all critical works in progress that I hope to finish when re-elected.

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

I have dedicated much of my life to public service and I have proven my commitment to our community including the sacrifices of putting others before self.

My other community service roles include serving on the Eagle County Zoning Board, President, Vail Automotive Classic Foundation and the Vail Resorts Street Team (a volunteer employee service group).

My community engagement has allowed me to get to build relationships with many of the community leaders Eagle County Paramedic Services works with to create innovative services.

Prior roles include multiple terms as Director, President and Treasurer with several Boards of Realtors and nonprofit groups, Vice President- New York State Association of Realtors and Town Planning Boards. When not volunteering my time, my career included owning my own business, CEO of a nonprofit organization and a diverse corporate career that included working with government agencies and emergency services.

What skills, connections, resources, and expertise do you have to offer to Eagle County Paramedics?

I find fulfillment in service to others and especially enjoy supporting the mission of the Eagle County Paramedic Services. I take a professional approach to representing Eagle County’s taxpayers as well as the dedicated and selfless first responders we employ to protect you. Providing paramedical care to our community requires a level of professionalism I exhibit daily.

Lynn Blake

Courtesy Photo

Lynn Blake

Occupation: Former founder of Starting Hearts

Place of residence: Vail

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

Eagle County Paramedic Services is near and dear to my heart. I have personally benefited from their services through a variety of experiences. From multiple medical transports, responding to a tragic incident in our home, to encouraging my efforts to address cardiac arrest, the Eagle County Paramedic Services team has continually provided compassionate and professional support.

Since 2007, I have been passionate about expressing my thanks for all that ECPS has done for me and our community, and serving on the board of directors is the ultimate expression of that gratitude.

Furthermore, Eagle County Paramedic Services is an industry leader with a history of success and excellence. I am a proponent of their forward-thinking initiatives such as Community Paramedics to provide in-home care, and partnerships with Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and the Hope Center to improve mental health responses. Eagle County Paramedic Services should have the ability to adequately bill for these services, but policies have previously prevented them from doing that.

I am committed to promoting the long-term stability of these programs by advocating for diverse funding and proper reimbursements. The world of paramedicine is under more pressure than ever before, yet they remain the most overlooked and underappreciated members of healthcare.

Every day they put their lives at risk by responding to emergencies where they are required to assess and stabilize patients in the most precarious of situations, in the most extreme environments, and people’s lives often depend on their immediate reactions. Now that requires an amazing individual with skills. The people employed by Eagle County Paramedic Services are our unsung heroes and my goal is to ensure they are recognized for their sacrificial dedication to our community.

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

Current:

Member of the Colorado CARES Data Committee

Co-founder of the Colorado Cardiac Arrest Action Committee

Previous:

Founder and longtime president of Starting Hearts

Governor appointed State of Colorado ST Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction Task Force

American Heart Association Emergency Cardiovascular Care CO/MT/WY Regional Committee

Red Ribbon Project of Eagle County

What skills, connections, resources and expertise do you have to offer to Eagle County Paramedics?

Establishing a nonprofit requires one to be and do everything. My experiences include developing and implementing new programs, processing government-required documentation, establishing relationships, leading a board and conducting meetings, presenting to local and national stakeholders, overcoming barriers, fundraising, changing public policy and more. All of these activities require initiative, passion, perseverance and determination.

My 15 years of advocacy work is acknowledged in recent American Heart Association publications, in the 2019 CARES National Report, by the American Red Cross Humanitarian Hero Award, the Vail Leadership Institute’s Community Torch Leader Award, and as a national American Heart Association spokesperson. My experience and passion would bring a new perspective to Eagle County Paramedic Services and I would be honored to serve our community as a director.

Jack Eck

Vail Daily Archive

Jack Eck

Occupation: Retired

Formerly, the Medical Advisor to the Vail Ski Patrol; the Medical Director of the ICU and the Cardio Pulmonary Departments.

Place of residence: Lake Creek Valley in Edwards

Why do you want to join the ECPS Board of Directors?

It has always been a privilege to serve this community, a place I love and one that has offered me many opportunities. I’m proud to see the level of medical expertise and professionalism delivered by the EMTs and paramedics we have. It is an essential service that sets this community apart, and one that I would proud to be involved with.

What are some of your prior board leadership experiences?

Over the past several years, I have served on the boards of Vail Health and its foundation; I’m one of the founding board members of the Johnson Depression Center (University of Colorado), Shaw Outreach Team (raised funds and built Jack’s Place, a cancer caring house) and Home Care and Hospice of the Valley (founding board member).

I currently serve on the boards of the Vail Health Foundation, Home Care & Hospice of the Valley, Quality Committee of the Board (Vail Health) and Shaw Outreach Team.

What skills, connections, resources, and expertise do you have to offer Eagle County Paramedics?

I feel that I am well known in this community, have an extensive medical background, with experience and expertise that would be helpful to this board, including the delivery of medical care in emergency situations, in both hostile and non-hostile environments. Over the years, I have maintained excellent working relationships with all aspects of our medical community, including those working in behavioral health and hospice care.

I would like to be of value and would be very grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the enhancement and delivery of medical care in our valley by serving on the board of Eagle County Paramedic Services.

These responses were collected by Eagle County Paramedic Services for the election, some responses were edited for brevity or to fit the format. To learn more about the candidates, and read the full responses and Q&A’s visit eaglecountyparamedics.com/meet-the-candidates or attend Thursday’s meet and greet event in Edwards.

Reporter Ali Longwell can be reached at alongwell@vaildaily.com.