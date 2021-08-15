Meet the police: Vail Police Department open house allows community to check out equipment Eagle Valley Eagle-valley | Chris Botkins, a community liaison sergeant with the Vail Police Department, gives Nicky, Lachlan, 7, and Sylvia, 3, a tour of the jail at the police station during the open house Saturday in Vail. Botkins is pointing out the camera in the cell which allows staffers the ability monitor prisoner. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com The Orvananos family of Edwards checks out the different departments and toys the Vail Police Department has during the open house Saturday in Vail. People were able to register bikes, sign up to win an emergency kit and see what each department does to help keep the community safe. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com Yardley Histed, 5, of EagleVail checks out the lights she turned on in a Vail Police Department squad car during the department's open house Saturday in Vail. Kids also were able to bounce in an inflatable playhouse and get ice cream sandwiches. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com The mobile command center is displayed for people to tour during the Vail Police Department open house Saturday in Vail. The command center can go to remote locations and provide a multitude of assistance such as communication where cell service is limited. Chris Dillmann/cdillmann@vaildaily.com Support Local JournalismDonate