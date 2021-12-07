Mid-week winter storm watch issued for Vail area following early week deposit of snow

Grass pokes through fresh snow on the north side of I-70 in Vail on Tuesday evening following a storm which began on Monday. Storm activity is expected to resume on Wednesday afternoon and continue through Friday afternoon.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

Vail received a fresh deposit of snow on Tuesday morning following a storm which began in the evening hours of Monday.

By Tuesday afternoon, the flakes had stopped flying, but a new winter storm watch from the National Weather Service in Grand Junction was issued during that reprieve.

Vail Mountain reported 4 inches of fresh snow on Tuesday morning, as did Copper Mountain on the other side of Vail Pass.

The Grand Junction office said conditions could become dangerous on mountain passes.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patching blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops and mountain passes,” the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office reported on Tuesday. “The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”

A weak system will track across western Colorado on Wednesday, resulting in an uptick in shower activity, favoring the higher terrain, the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office reported on Tuesday.

The winter storm watch is scheduled to be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon.