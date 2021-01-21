Middle school, learning center send quarantine notices

Eagle Valley Middle School and Edwards Learning Center sent COVID-19 quarantine notifications after learning of new positive cases reported over the three-day weekend, Eagle County Schools announced Wednesday.

The middle school had a staff member who was last in school Friday, Jan. 15 test positive. No students are impacted, however, that staff member and one additional staff member will quarantine as a result of the infection, Eagle County Schools said.

The Edwards Early Learning Center also had a staff member who was last in school Thursday, Jan. 14 test positive. Six students and four other staff members will quarantine as a result of that infection, the school district said.