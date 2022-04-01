Minturn launches community survey

The Town of Minturn has sent out its biennial community survey to those on the town’s general emailing list. Notices are also being sent to all Minturn post office box holders.

Minturn residents (both homeowners and renters), property owners, and business owners are encouraged to participate.

Survey participants will be asked to evaluate satisfaction levels for town services, such as housing, public safety, snow removal, parking and traffic, community development, special events and more. In addition, questions to identify and prioritize issues important to Minturn’s future are included.

The feedback will be used by the Town Council in evaluating areas of focus and future budgeting priorities. The deadline for responses is April 21. Responses after that date will not be accepted. Respondents can enter to be eligible to win a six-month membership to the Minturn Fitness Center.

If you are not on the town of Minturn’s subscriber list, but meet the requirements to complete the survey — you can also access the survey via the Town of Minturn website, or by contacting the town to request a survey.

The survey is online, however printed copies may be made available upon request by contacting Cindy Krieg (970-445-2415, events@minturn.org ). Written survey submissions will not be accepted after April 21.

Visit Minturn.org to learn more.