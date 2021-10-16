Minturn, Red Cliff residents asked to fill out a tourism survey
‘Restart Destinations’ survey deadline is Oct. 21
The towns of Minturn and Red Cliff are working with the Colorado Tourism Office on a COVID recovery program called “Restart Destinations.”
The program is designed to help promote responsible tourism and recreation and support the local economy while balancing the needs of the environment and residents.
Part of this program requires resident input. The survey is meant to be taken by Minturn and Red Cliff residents only. The survey will close Oct. 21. The survey is available online.