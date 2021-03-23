Missing Edwards man found in open space suspected to have died by suicide

EDWARDS — A local 53-year-old man reported missing by family members early Tuesday morning was later found dead in a secluded area of the Edwards Open Space around 10 a.m., the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The man, “a long-time beloved local,” is suspected to have died by suicide, the sheriff’s office said. He was reported missing by family members when he did not arrive home overnight.

A signal to the man’s cell phone led law enforcement to the open space, where they located his vehicle, and a K-9 team later discovered his body near the river.

The Eagle County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name pending family notifications.

Multiple agencies were involved in the search and recovery efforts, including Vail Mountain Rescue Group, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Coroner’s Office, and the Vail Public Safety Communications Center.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, or experiencing a loss, please call the Eagle Hope Center at 970-306-HOPE (4673) or Colorado Crisis Services at 844-493-8255.