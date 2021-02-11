More schools send quarantine notices

Eagle County Charter Academy, Eagle Valley Elementary School and Homestake Peak School sent quarantine notices Thursday after learning of COVID-19 infections, Eagle County Schools said.

The positive case at Eagle County Charter Academy was last in school Wednesday, and two cohorts of students will quarantine.

At Eagle Valley Elementary School, the positive case was last in school Feb. 5. Eleven students and staff member have been directed to quarantine.

The positive case at Homestake Peak School was last in school Monday. Eighteen students will quarantine, with another 21 students transitioning to remote learning for Friday. All students will return to in-person learning Monday, Feb. 22 following the February break.