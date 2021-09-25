I-70 eastbound near Eagle reopens after motorcyle accident





5:30 update: Eastbound Interstate 70 near Eagle has reopened following a motorcyle accident that shut down the interstate for more than two hours Saturday afternoon.

The closure was annouced just after 3 p.m. Saturday from mile marker 147 near Eagle as emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcyle accident.

Drivers in the west-bound lanes reported seeing a motorcyle on its side in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

For the most up to date road closure information, go to COTrip.org .